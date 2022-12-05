ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It's hard to stay focused with the start of the World Cup and the abundance of Thanksgiving Day dinner goodie staples — green bean casseroles and sweet potatoes with marshmallows, anyone? — showing up in kitchens this week. But there's never a holiday from the regulators, and there's much to report in Washington and in Europe.

We take a look this week at developments at the FTC, CFPB and FDIC, as well as more developments in the climate space that are impacting the financial services industry. And, after the holiday break in the U.S., we'll be back in your email inboxes next Thursday.

One final thought: I'll be taking time this Thanksgiving to think about all the things I'm thankful for and will also do some introspection to see if I'm doing enough to help others who could use some support this holiday season. I hope you will do the same. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving (and enjoy those World Cup games)!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.