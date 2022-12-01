The IBOR Transition Digest is a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they continue to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As the market moves to the next phase of IBOR transition, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

For additional resources and an introduction to our global cross-practice IBOR Transition Task Force, please visit Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition portal.

Thought Leadership | News and Developments | Events

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Thankful for Increasing Clarity on LIBOR's Final Fate

Eye on IBOR blog post, 25 November 2022

On 23 November 2022 the Financial Conduct Authority published Consultation Paper CP22/21: Consultation on 'synthetic' US dollar LIBOR and feedback to CP22/11, in which it (a) proposed to require continued publication, under an unrepresentative "synthetic" methodology, of 1-, 3-, and 6-month USD LIBOR until the end of September 2024 and (b) announced that 3-month synthetic GBP LIBOR will continue to be published until the end of March 2024, after which each will cease permanently. Comments are requested on or prior to 6 January 2023.

View all of our IBOR transition thought leadership under the Perspectives tab of our IBOR Transition portal page and on our Eye on IBOR Transition blog.

NEWS AND DEVELOPMENTS

United States – Syndicated and Bilateral Loans

Introducing the SOFR Cost of Carry Calculator

Loan Syndications & Trading Association, 26 October 2022

The LSTA's calculator is programmed to compute the Cost of Carry Rate, using the average of the individual daily SOFRs during the delay period, for use in loan trades.

Spotlight on LIBOR Remediation Tools

Loan Syndications & Trading Association, 18 October 2022

Reminding the market of, and summarizing, the set of forms prepared by the LSTA of amendments designed for different remediation scenarios using Term SOFR and Daily Simple SOFR.

To read the full article click here

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.