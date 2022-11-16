ARTICLE

In This Issue ...

So with all the speculation about a “red wave” and all of the millions and millions of advertising dollars spent on the U.S. midterm elections, we appear to have ended up right where we started: in pretty much a deadlock in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, albeit with some gavels possibly switching hands.

And that, of course, suggests that all the predictions − including mine − on what a big victory by the Republicans or a hold-the-ground performance by the Democrats would mean for bank regulatory and other financial services issues have led us back to the day-to-day business of financial regulation, including crypto-assets, ESG, consumer protection and all the usual favorites on the hit parade.

Perfect case in point: the precarious position of Bahamian-based crypto exchange FTX. This is a major story, and we take a closer look at what happened to FTX, the scuttled acquisition discussions with Binance, insolvency issues and the broader implications around oversight. Be sure to read our in-depth analysis.

