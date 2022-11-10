In an article published by International Financial Law Review (IFLR), partners Oliver Williams, London, Edward Tran, London, and James Calder, New York, consider differences between UK and US national security powers as they relate to the UK National Security and Investment Act (NSIA). The article considers how the NSIA might develop, taking into account recent trends, guidance and notices related to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Following a brief historical overview of the NSIA and CFIUS, the article explores the latest trends for each, with observations and insights gleaned from publicly available orders.

"NSIA and CFIUS: recent developments and observations,"* International Financial Law Review, November 1, 2022

