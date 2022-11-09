United States:
Pricing And Pressures Of The Sub Line Market
09 November 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Even amongst a battle of supply and demand between GPs and the
banks, subscription lines of credit remain resilient. While
investment activity is relatively slower than seen in 2021, the
capital call process is healthy, nonetheless, with activity growing
past double-digits in Q2. Read more here about how the sub line market is proving
"to be a reliable source of liquidity during good times and
bad."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Beneficial Ownership Information: A Final Rule
Morrison & Foerster LLP
On September 29, 2022, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a final rule implementing beneficial ownership requirements for certain U.S. and foreign...
Is The End Of FINRA Drawing Nigh?
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
AThe Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, aka FINRA, is a non-profit Delaware corporation.