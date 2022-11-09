Even amongst a battle of supply and demand between GPs and the banks, subscription lines of credit remain resilient. While investment activity is relatively slower than seen in 2021, the capital call process is healthy, nonetheless, with activity growing past double-digits in Q2. Read more here about how the sub line market is proving "to be a reliable source of liquidity during good times and bad."

