On August 31, 2022, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced that the agency will conduct a comprehensive review of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLBank) System starting in the fall of 2022. As part of the agency's review, FHFA is seeking feedback from the public on the efficacy of FHLBanks. In particular, FHFA is seeking feedback from the public in six areas:

FHLBanks' general mission and purpose in a changing marketplace;

FHLBank organization, operational efficiency, and effectiveness;

the banks' role in promoting affordable, sustainable, equitable, and resilient housing and community investment;

the banks' role in addressing the unique needs of rural and financially vulnerable communities;

member products, services, and collateral requirements; and

membership eligibility and requirements.

Those interested in providing feedback can do so by providing written comments through October 21, 2022, via FHFA's website or mailed to: Federal Housing Finance Agency, 400 7th Street, SW, Washington, DC 20024 or by attending a listening session hosted by the FHFA.

