Former NBA standout Muggsy Bogues will tip things off as keynote speaker at Cadwalader's 2022 Finance Forum on Thursday, October 27 at the JW Marriott in Charlotte.

At just 5-3, Muggsy played for 14 years in the NBA, including nine years with the Charlotte Hornets. Muggsy's theme is "Small Ball Meets Big Finance," and he'll focus on his lifelong responses in the face of adversity, moments that changed his life, and his ongoing commitment to excellence on and off the court.

The full Finance Forum program is nearly finalized. Click here for a list of current panel topics and to register.