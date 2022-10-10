United States:
2022 Finance Forum Keynoter Muggsy Bogues: ‘Small Ball Meets Big Finance'
10 October 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Former NBA standout Muggsy Bogues will tip things off as keynote
speaker at Cadwalader's 2022 Finance Forum on Thursday, October
27 at the JW Marriott in Charlotte.
At just 5-3, Muggsy played for 14 years in the NBA, including
nine years with the Charlotte Hornets. Muggsy's theme is
"Small Ball Meets Big Finance," and he'll focus on
his lifelong responses in the face of adversity, moments that
changed his life, and his ongoing commitment to excellence on and
off the court.
The full Finance Forum program is nearly finalized. Click here for a list of current panel topics and to
register.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Guide To Term Sheets For Startups And Investors
Amini & Conant
The owners of startups, VCs, and other businesses often make frequent use of term sheets, which are nonbinding agreements that provide an overview of the general terms and conditions for an
CFPB's Report On Buy Now, Pay Later
Debevoise & Plimpton
On Thursday, September 16, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"
or the "Bureau") published a report (the "Report") detailing the regulatory risks of Buy
Now, Pay Later...