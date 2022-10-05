On September 29, 2022, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") announced that it would conduct a climate scenario analysis exercise with six of the largest US banking organizations.1 This appears to be similar to, but more involved than, the climate risk management survey that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently conducted with certain large US banks.2 Similar climate scenario analysis exercises have been undertaken by other banking regulators, including in France.3 Also, the Financial Stability Board has recommended climate scenario analysis as a key tool for banks and regulators to address financial risks arising from climate change.4

The brief announcement states that the exercise will be a pilot program that is intended to help the Federal Reserve and the six organizations measure and manage climate-related financial risks. The Federal Reserve will provide climate scenario narratives to the organizations, which they will use to analyze the impact of various scenarios on specific portfolios and business strategies.5 The results of these analyses will be reviewed by the Federal Reserve and discussed in the context of the supervisory relationship with each organization.

The details of the climate, economic, and financial variables that make up the climate scenario narratives will be released publicly, as will aggregate insights that the Federal Reserve develops from the exercise. Information that is specific to individual organizations will not be released.

The announcement emphasizes that scenario analysis is different from stress testing because scenario analysis is exploratory in nature and does not have capital consequences. This is consistent with the approach taken by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which does not require climate-related stress testing and recognizes that climate-related stress testing is expected to mature.6 The announcement also may be intended to address industry concerns that climate-related stress testing is only in early developmental stages.7

The announcement does not state the Federal Reserve's authority to conduct this type of exercise or indicate if it is mandatory. Given that only six organizations will participate in the exercise and will do so under the auspices of the bank supervision process, the Federal Reserve may not be required to publicly disclose the type of information that one would typically see in a notice-and-comment rulemaking or information collection review.8 However, if the Federal Reserve were to expand the exercise to a broader set of banking organizations, we expect it would need to clearly articulate a legal basis for doing so and address both public comments and congressional oversight concerns. Therefore, particularly given recent caselaw regarding the validity new wide-ranging regulatory initiatives, this exercise may remain limited in scope or voluntary in nature for the foreseeable future.9

FOotnotes

