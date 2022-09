ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Financial Markets Partner Brian Trudgen talks about how Jones Day's cross-jurisdictional, cross-practice approach helped a client complete a complex recapitalization under difficult, complicated circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States

Proposed Regulation ZZ's LIBOR Transition Rules For Tough Legacy Contracts Thompson Coburn LLP The London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") has been the dominant interest rate benchmark around the globe for some time. Following the financial crisis of 2007-2009 and numerous LIBOR...

That's Not Income! | REIT's Section 481(a) Adjustments Not Considered Gross Income Freeman Law Generally, real estate investment trusts are companies that own, finance, and/or operate income-producing real estate.

Inverted Yield Curves Open The Door For Alternative Opportunities FTI Consulting Given the recent move in rates, there has been discussions around whether or not the old economics metrics and indicators are still effective in the current market environment.

Tax Court In Brief | Pressman v. Comm'r | Deductibility Of Home Mortgage Interest And Penalties Freeman Law Freeman Law's "The Tax Court in Brief" covers every substantive Tax Court opinion, providing a weekly brief of its decisions in clear, concise prose.

Basel Endgame Intentions Announced By US Banking Regulators Mayer Brown On September 9, 2022, the US federal banking regulators announced their intent to revise US regulatory capital requirements to align them with the regulatory capital standards...