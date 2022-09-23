Reston – September 22, 2022 – Cooley advised Razor's Edge, a top national security-focused technology investor, on its oversubscribed $340 million third investment fund. Lawyers Aaron Velli, Katelyn Kimber and Molly Buchanan led the Cooley team advising Razor's Edge.

Significantly exceeding Razor's Edge's original fundraising target of $250 million, this fund reflects strong investor support for the venture capital firm's strategy of investing in sophisticated companies that are key to helping the US maintain technological superiority over its adversaries.

"Our third fund will continue the approach we have successfully applied since the beginning," Peggy Styer, co-founder and managing partner at Razor's Edge, said in a press release. "The US faces an increasingly complex and rapidly growing national security threat environment. We work diligently across our portfolio to help our customers solve the hardest problems and maintain a technological advantage over near peer adversaries."

Founded in 2010 and based in Reston, Razor's Edge is a multistage venture capital firm that invests in technology companies solving significant challenges in national security and high-growth commercial enterprise markets. In addition to providing capital to accelerate the pace of innovation, Razor's Edge offers direct and practical operational support informed by decades of collective experience in the national security sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.