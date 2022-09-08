Watch as Jones Day's Abradat Kamalpour talks about FinAccelerate - Empowered by Jones Day, a business accelerator program for fintech companies scheduled for October 25-27 at the Firm's offices in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. He explains how FinAccelerate was developed in response to market feedback, describes the event's intensive three-day format, and notes that participants will have access to top-tier advice from lawyers with deep fintech experience, while networking with advisors, investors, thought leaders, and program partners.

The Firm is launching "FinAccelerate," an intense accelerator program aimed at enabling innovative fintech companies to access legal know-how and connect with leading investors, financial institutions, and potential joint venture partners. For more information, and to apply for a place in the program, please visit the FinAccelerate website: https://www.finaccelerate.com/.

