Crypto with Katten will present "Fireside Chat With NY Department of Financial Services Deputy Superintendent of Virtual Currency Peter Marton" on Tuesday, September 13. The program will be presented in a hybrid format, both in Katten's New York office, starting with a welcome reception at 5:00 p.m. ET, and virtually via Zoom for the discussion at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Financial Markets and Funds partner Dan Davis and Financial Markets and Regulation special counsel and chair Gary DeWaal will hold an engaging interactive fireside chat with Peter Marton, Deputy Superintendent of Virtual Currency, NY Department of Financial Services. Topics to be covered include VOLT, NYDFS' recent Stablecoin guidance, the MT/Bitlicense application process generally, NY limited purpose trusts, other NY DFS priorities, and other topical issues. Dan and Gary will additionally discuss other current non-New York-oriented crypto topics.

Learn more and register for the "Fireside Chat With NY Department of Financial Services Deputy Superintendent of Virtual Currency Peter Marton" program.

