Working with Cayman, Guernsey, Ireland, Jersey or Luxembourg funds? WFF brings you "Back to School: Offshore Structures and Fund Financing '101'", a panel discussion scheduled for Wednesday, September 21. The panel will be moderated by Kate Downey (European Committee Co-chair, WFF/Partner – Corporate, Fried Frank LLP) and will include speakers Julia Keppe (Group Partner – Banking & Finance, Walkers (Jersey) LLP), Patrick Ormond (Partner – Banking & Finance, Walkers (London)), Andrew Traynor (Partner – Co-Head of Finance & Capital Markets, Walkers Ireland LLP), Alex Wickens (Senior Counsel – Banking & Finance, Walkers (Guernsey) LLP) and Miao Wang (Counsel – Funds & Asset Management, Allen & Overy (Luxembourg)). The panelists will discuss local counsel perspectives on common issues and queries around security, due diligence and structuring. Further info and registration available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.