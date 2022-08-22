The LSTA published an Excel version of its ESG borrower due diligence questionnaire, the latest step in an asset manager ESG diligence initiative that started in June 2021 as a joint project of the Loan Market Association (LMA), the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) and the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA). The questionnaire is intended to streamline the due diligence process and to generate readily comparable data. The questionnaire and further information can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.