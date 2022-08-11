Inflation and challenging labor markets continue to present financial challenges to physician practices. Leadership decision-making and action-taking in response to financial results are heavily impacted by the quality of financial, planning, and analysis and accounting data. Precise and timely forecasting, re-forecasting, and financial reporting, in addition to healthcare finance expertise in these areas support agile and effective management strategies by CFOs and other finance leaders. Financial dashboarding, accounting, and process automation are key in order to maximize resource utilization and efficiencies and decrease non-clinical costs, while truly adding value.

