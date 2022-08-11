Ankura Consulting Group LLC
United States:
Strong Healthcare FP&A & Accounting Key Amid Stressed Physician Practice Bottom Lines
11 August 2022
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Inflation and challenging labor markets continue to present
financial challenges to physician practices. Leadership
decision-making and action-taking in response to financial results
are heavily impacted by the quality of financial, planning, and
analysis and accounting data. Precise and timely forecasting,
re-forecasting, and financial reporting, in addition to healthcare
finance expertise in these areas support agile and effective
management strategies by CFOs and other finance leaders. Financial
dashboarding, accounting, and process automation are key in order
to maximize resource utilization and efficiencies and decrease
non-clinical costs, while truly adding value.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Schumer-Manchin Deal Bolts Forward
Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP
The tax equity market will look different if the surprise deal that the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, sealed yesterday with Democratic holdout...
CFPB Zeros In On Servicemembers Civil Relief Act
McGlinchey Stafford
Continuing a recent trend of highlighting potential unfair and deceptive acts or practices (UDAAP) within the auto loan servicing industry, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently issued a new blog post focusing on the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA).