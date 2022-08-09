Please join Cadwalader Capital Markets Partner Nick Shiren and Special Counsel Assia Damianova for the final part of a four-part webinar series discussing capital relief trades for U.S. banks. In this session, relevant UK and EU considerations for capital relief trades will be discussed, including:

Applicable rules - Capital Requirements Regulation and the EU bank capital rules

Securitisation Regulation and how to report and retain risk

Impact of EMIR

Examples of structuring issues in European deals

Register

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.