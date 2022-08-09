European Union:
CRT Structuring In The United Kingdom And EU
09 August 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Please join Cadwalader Capital Markets Partner Nick Shiren and Special Counsel
Assia Damianova for the final part of
a four-part webinar series discussing capital relief trades for
U.S. banks. In this session, relevant UK and EU considerations for
capital relief trades will be discussed, including:
- Applicable rules - Capital Requirements Regulation and the EU
bank capital rules
- Securitisation Regulation and how to report and retain
risk
- Impact of EMIR
- Examples of structuring issues in European deals
