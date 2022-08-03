On July 27, 2022, FINRA filed a proposed rule change with the SEC to make it easier for brokers to work from home.

The proposed rule will add a category termed a "Residential Supervisory Location" under FINRA Rule 3110 (Supervision) that will treat a private residence where an associated person engages in specified supervisory activities as a non-branch location, subject to certain conditions. A Residential Supervisory Location would become subject to inspections on a regular periodic schedule, generally at least every three years, rather than an annual inspection requirement.

https://www.finra.org/sites/default/files/2022-07/sr-finra-2022-019.pdf

FINRA believes this work from home "model will endure, irrespective of the state of the pandemic. The pandemic accelerated reliance on technological advances in surveillance and monitoring capabilities and prompted significant changes in lifestyles and work habits, including the growing expectation for workplace flexibility."

