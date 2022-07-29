Ankura Consulting Group LLC
United States:
Ankura Joint Venture Index: First Quarter 2022
29 July 2022
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter isn't the only
billion-dollar deal peppering recent headlines. Many billion-dollar
partnerships were announced during the first quarter of 2022. In
the latest Ankura JV Index, you can read about these big
collaborations, including the announcement that Egypt's
sovereign wealth fund will enter into a $5 billion green ammonia
project with Norway's Scatec and rumors that South Korean
conglomerate LG Energy may partner with Honda to build a
multi-billion dollar electric battery JV.
These mammoth deals were just a fraction of the overall JV and
partnership volumes in the first quarter. Other highlights include
announced exits from Russian JVs, the rise of urban air mobility
partnerships, and significant activity in financial services
partnerships, particularly related to cryptocurrencies and
cloud-based payments.
Download the article
>>
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Did I Waive The Terms Of My Contract?
McGlinchey Stafford
In this appeal, the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed and remanded the District Court for the Northern District of Ohio's decision, finding the debt collector violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act...
CFPB Targets Convenience Fees
Cooley LLP
On June 29, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued an advisory opinion declaring that the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) prohibits debt collectors...
A Constitutional Taking?
Mayer Brown
Pay close attention to New Jersey Bill A793, the Community Wealth Preservation Act, which the New Jersey legislature passed at the end of June and sent to the Governor for consideration.