Cadwalader's financial services team invites you to join us for the first of a four-part series focused on capital relief trades. We'll discuss the nuts and bolts of these transactions, which a growing number of U.S. banks are exploring to optimize regulatory capital and manage credit risk, including capital benefits, structural considerations and other legal and regulatory issues.

Session 1: CRT Overview and Regulatory Capital Basics

Session 2: Unpacking Regulation Q: CRT Structuring

Session 3: Other U.S. Legal and Regulatory Considerations

Session 4: SRTs in Europe and the UK

In our first installment, "CRT Overview and Regulatory Capital Basics," Cadwalader Financial Services partners Jed Miller, Daniel Meade and Ivan Loncar will discuss.

What is bank regulatory capital?

What are capital relief trades?

How can capital relief trades be used by banks to optimize regulatory capital?

What are common types of capital relief trades?

Wednesday, June 22

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EDT

