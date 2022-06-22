Cadwalader's financial services team invites you to join us for the first of a four-part series focused on capital relief trades. We'll discuss the nuts and bolts of these transactions, which a growing number of U.S. banks are exploring to optimize regulatory capital and manage credit risk, including capital benefits, structural considerations and other legal and regulatory issues.
Session 1: CRT Overview and Regulatory Capital Basics
Session 2: Unpacking Regulation Q: CRT Structuring
Session 3: Other U.S. Legal and Regulatory Considerations
Session 4: SRTs in Europe and the UK
In our first installment, "CRT Overview and Regulatory Capital Basics," Cadwalader Financial Services partners Jed Miller, Daniel Meade and Ivan Loncar will discuss.
- What is bank regulatory capital?
- What are capital relief trades?
- How can capital relief trades be used by banks to optimize regulatory capital?
What are common types of capital relief trades?
Wednesday, June 22
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EDT
