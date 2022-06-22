ARTICLE

Improving the days to close by as little as two days can decrease the quiet period by 36 days.

WHY a Faster Close is Important

Closing the books is an important part of any organization's monthly, quarterly and annual reporting cycle. Unfortunately, it's often a time-consuming and resource-intensive process that regularly ties up valuable resources and time. Even the slightest reduction in the closing period, especially for public companies, can create tremendous value by freeing up resources for strategic initiatives such as finance analytics or mergers and acquisitions.

