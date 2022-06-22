Spring is in full force...but just as soon as we find that light jacket it will be time to get out the window AC unit and Q2 will be behind us. CFOs must take stock of progress on their strategic priorities and immediately action the essential: Change that compounds change.

Achieving results by year-end will require flywheel solutions that do the heavy lifting for you. As the below article points out, approaches to Cash Management, Workforce Management, and Scenario Planning are critical to preparing for the future of Finance and we're seeing tremendous success with digital tools to enhance all three. Point solutions for treasury management, effectively mapped ERP systems, and automation solutions for generating analytics, are just a few examples of strategic investments CFOs can make to achieve quick wins... and breathing room to enjoy those fast-approaching dog days of summer.

CFOs must focus on creative and careful approaches to cash management, proactive approaches to wage and workforce management, and purposeful scenario planning. www.cfo.com/...

