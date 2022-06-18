ARTICLE

CFPB Takes Adverse Action Against Machine Learning McGlinchey Stafford In 2020, the CFPB blogged that Regulation B's flexibility can be compatible with AI algorithms, because "although a creditor must provide the specific reasons for an adverse action…

New FTC Telemarketing Rule Could Affect More Than Just Telemarketers Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP Thus, it is important that all entities engaging with consumers over the phone consider whether the proposed rule changes may affect them.

LIBOR Phase Out – Tax Implications In The Context Of Related-Party Loans Mayer Brown As market participants evaluate their loan portfolios and implement strategies to transition away from the London Interbank...

CFPB Makes The Case For Credit Card Issuers To Provide Actual Payment Histories Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP In a blog post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") revealed that it had sent letters requesting information from credit card issuers as to the reasons why actual payment histories...

Arizona Embraces CSBS Model Money Transmission Law; West Virginia Incorporates Some Key Provisions Cooley LLP In addition to incorporating almost all of the Model Act, SB 1580 eliminates Arizona's unique identification requirements for transactions of $1,000 or more.