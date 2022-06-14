ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

So much written on bots, RPA, automation, and the like. It starts with the people and getting the data correct in the system of record. Many times it is as simple as the right price, the right quantity, and the right date for the right product. The level of input errors has been increasing with the overload of order changes during the pandemic. Most back-office functions are overwhelmed due to underinvestment and configuration issues with customer interfaces on the front end. Finance functions appear to swell to meet the rising tide of corrective actions and ultimately clog up the order to cash process. Yes, it is 2022, and the above sounds like a script from 1982.

Going back to the old process mapping exercises reveals the same issues and opportunities. It starts with a "stand-down" and a review of the transaction flow. Then on to the interaction of people in the process to see the breakdowns. Then a redesign of the technology to configure (not customize) a simplified process flow... then either bring in the bots or box it up for an outsourcer. The need for speed continues... with accuracy and consistency. More to follow...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.