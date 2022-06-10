Yesterday, in a welcome glimmer of bipartisanship, the Senate Banking Committee voted to move three of President Biden's financial regulatory nominees to the full Senate.

Michael Barr's nomination to be Vice Chair of Supervision and a member of the Federal Reserve Board advanced on a 17-7 vote. The nominations of Jaime Lizárraga, a Democrat, and Mark Uyeda, a Republican, to be Commissioners at the Securities and Exchange Commission were both advanced to the full Senate on voice votes.

