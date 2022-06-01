Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.

Represented the lender in a series of nine uncrossed loans totaling $144 million in connection with acquisition financing of a portfolio of nine extended stay hotels across eight different states.

Represented the borrower in connection with a $35 million mortgage financing of a creative office property in Los Angeles County, California.

Represented the lender in connection with a $319.05 million mortgage loan secured by a data center in Virginia.

Represented the lender and administrative agent in connection with a mortgage loan in the maximum principal amount of $765 million and secured by up to 42 industrial properties.

Represented the manager of a commercial real estate investment fund in connection with a $20 million preferred investment in a joint venture owner/operator of an office complex located in Houston, Texas.

Represented a client in performing due diligence and negotiating a co-lender in connection with its purchase of a 50% interest in a $400 million loan secured by a 27-property portfolio of West Coast industrial assets being repositioned by the borrower.

Represented an insurance company as administrative agent and lender in originating an approximately $400 million loan secured by a portfolio of 11 class A triple-net leased properties located across four states.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.