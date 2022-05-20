Palo Alto – May 19, 2022 – Cooley advised Kriya Therapeutics, a fully integrated gene therapy company pioneering novel technologies and therapeutics, on its $270 Million Series C financing round. Lawyers Lauren Creel and Lindsy Solanki led the Cooley team advising Kriya.

The financing round was led by Patient Square Capital, with participation from other investors, and will support the advancement of Kriya's pipeline, as well as continued scaling of its engineering, manufacturing and computational platforms.

"This financing will support our continued growth as we advance our diverse pipeline into the clinic and further scale our core platforms, to achieve our ultimate vision of expanding the reach and unlocking the full potential of gene therapy as a modality," Dr. Shankar Ramaswamy, co-founder and CEO of Kriya, said in a press release.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Kriya is on a mission to revolutionize how gene therapies are designed, developed and manufactured by improving speed to market and reducing cost. The company leverages its proprietary computational engine, in-house manufacturing infrastructure and integrated design platform to engineer products with the potential to transform the treatment of a broad range of diseases.

