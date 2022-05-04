United States:
The Bottom Line Of The SEC Proposed Private Fund Rules
04 May 2022
Proskauer Rose LLP
On February 9, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(the "SEC") proposed new rules and amendments to existing
rules under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended,
that would have notable practical implications for private funds
advisers, in many cases regardless of the adviser's
registration status. At a high level, the proposed rules include
significant requirements and restrictions for private fund advisers
pertaining to, among other things: quarterly statements to
investors, adviser-led secondaries transactions and prohibitions on
certain adviser practices and activities. Recently, Proskauer
hosted a two-part series on the Bottom Line exploring the issues
raised by these proposals.
To supplement this series, we have presented a collection of
questions and answers further exploring some of the issues.
Download the Q&A here.
The Bottom Line Of The SEC Proposed Private Fund Rules
