ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It has been great hearing from our colleagues who this week are attending the first Futures Industry Association Law and Compliance annual conference (FIA L&C) in person in three years in Washington, D.C. While we're hearing that the panels and other programs have been as enlightening and compelling as always, we know that the opportunity to reconnect, face to face, with so many old friends is invaluable.

Today's Cabinet News and Views touches on one of the key topics at FIA, but next week's issue will feature a deeper dive into where things stand at the present time and where we think things are going.

What do you think about this week's topics and Cabinet News and Views in general? We'd love to hear from you. Just write to us here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.