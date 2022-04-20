self

Whitney Debevoise, partner in the Corporate & Finance practice, discusses the two primary types of bonds that sovereigns are issuing in support of ESG purposes­­-Use of Proceed and KPI bonds. As the volume of these bonds grows, issuers should be sure they understand the fundamental structures and developing standards in order to mitigate risks.

