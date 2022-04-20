United States:
A Primer On ESG Bonds (Video)
20 April 2022
Arnold & Porter
Whitney Debevoise, partner in the Corporate & Finance
practice, discusses the two primary types of bonds that sovereigns
are issuing in support of ESG purposes-Use of Proceed and
KPI bonds. As the volume of these bonds grows, issuers should be
sure they understand the fundamental structures and developing
standards in order to mitigate risks.
