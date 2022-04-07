To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On March 16, FinCEN announced the creation of the Kleptocracy
Asset Recovery Program, which is aimed at offering rewards to
people who provide information to the U.S. government about various
stolen assets that are linked to the Russian government. It can
implicate people who work at financial institutions, as well as a
number of other types of companies that are involved in high value
transactions, such as transactions involving real estate, artwork,
luxury goods, or crypto assets. In this video, Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor
Cashman's FinTech Group and chair of the White Collar Defense
and Investigation Practice, discusses the development of the
program and its potential implications.
