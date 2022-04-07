self

On March 16, FinCEN announced the creation of the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Program, which is aimed at offering rewards to people who provide information to the U.S. government about various stolen assets that are linked to the Russian government. It can implicate people who work at financial institutions, as well as a number of other types of companies that are involved in high value transactions, such as transactions involving real estate, artwork, luxury goods, or crypto assets. In this video, Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's FinTech Group and chair of the White Collar Defense and Investigation Practice, discusses the development of the program and its potential implications.

