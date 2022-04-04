United States:
Association Academy: What's New In 2022! Things You Need To Know
04 April 2022
Husch Blackwell LLP
Thank you to all who attended the Husch Blackwell Condominium & HOA Law Team virtual
Association Academy on March 25, 2022. We covered what's new
with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), collections
and the new mortgage underwriting requirements.. No need to worry
if you missed it, we recorded it for you, and you can access at any
time.
To access the recording click HERE.
