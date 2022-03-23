The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency's ("FHFA") draft strategic plan, which we discussed in an earlier post, sets forth FHFA's goals and objectives for the next four years. Unsurprisingly, FHFA's recent focus on fair lending issues is reflected in the plan. Over the course of the past year, FHFA has made numerous strides in advancing its fair lending efforts, such as entering into a collaborative agreement with HUD, requiring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "Enterprises") to submit Equitable Housing Finance Plans (which we previously discussed here), and issuing a fair lending policy statement and advisory bulletin. It also took steps to expand access to credit, announcing last summer that positive rental payment history can be included in Fannie Mae's underwriting process.

According to the plan, one of the agency's three strategic goals is to foster housing finance markets that promote equitable access to affordable and sustainable housing. Specific objectives include promoting sustainable access to mortgage credit, advancing equity in housing finance, serving as a reliable housing market information source, facilitating availability of affordable housing, and supporting leveraging of technology in mortgage processes. The strategic plan identifies a variety of means the FHFA plans to utilize in order to achieve these objectives, many of which involve monitoring and oversight of the Enterprises. For example, FHFA proposes to oversee the Enterprises' implementation of Equitable Housing Finance plans, and conduct equity and fair lending assessments and targeted examinations on the regulated entities' policies, products, and initiatives. FHFA would also monitor the Enterprises' efforts to increase and preserve sustainable mortgage purchase and refinance credit for all qualified borrowers, with additional focus on low- and moderate-income families, communities of color, rural areas, and other underserved populations.

Based on the objectives in this strategic plan, it is possible we will begin to see more changes in the mortgage underwriting process, as the plan signals that FHFA will explore opportunities to leverage non-traditional data, alternative approaches, and new technology. We also can expect to see FHFA publishing more data and analysis on fair lending, fair housing, and equity topics in the future.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.