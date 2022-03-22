United States:
LIBOR(ed)? Let's Talk About The SOFR Transition
22 March 2022
Winston & Strawn LLP
In this episode of Let's Talk Lending, Finance Partners Andy
Hutchinson and Rachel Gray-Pundir provide an update on the LIBOR
transition to SOFR, since their last episode in July of 2021.
Listen to their perspectives on recent trends in the market today
as a result of the transition.
