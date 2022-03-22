In this episode of Let's Talk Lending, Finance Partners Andy Hutchinson and Rachel Gray-Pundir provide an update on the LIBOR transition to SOFR, since their last episode in July of 2021. Listen to their perspectives on recent trends in the market today as a result of the transition.

View the global Finance team here.

To view the podcast please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.