Modelled on legislation prepared by the ARRC and enacted by New York and other states, on Tuesday the President signed federal legislation addressing legacy contracts that reference LIBOR after it ceases in June 2023. While it is an extremely important part of the LIBOR transition process, the legislation should not replace proactive management of LIBOR portfolios. The attached deck provides a quick overview of the legislation.

You can view it here.

