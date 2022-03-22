United States:
Federal LIBOR Legislation In Five Quick Bites
22 March 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Modelled on legislation prepared by the ARRC and enacted by New
York and other states, on Tuesday the President signed federal
legislation addressing legacy contracts that reference LIBOR after
it ceases in June 2023. While it is an extremely important part of
the LIBOR transition process, the legislation should not replace
proactive management of LIBOR portfolios. The attached deck
provides a quick overview of the legislation.
You can view it here.
