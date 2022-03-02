ARTICLE

Seyfarth's The Financial Law Forum · Conversation with Jeffrey M. Winn: A Book Review of “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story

In this episode of The Financial Law Forum, our special guest Jeffrey M. Winn, Assistant Vice President and Senior Claims Director at Chubb Group of Insurance Companies and a regularly-featured book reviewer for The New York Law Journal speaks with us about his most recent book review titled “Expanding America's Sense of its Own Past” in which he explores and assesses the themes behind Nikole Hannah Jones' book “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.” As a well-read student of American history, Jeff offers a highly unique perspective of the book's theme of Black Americans' central role in the development of the country, the social and economic gaps that still exist as a result of the untold history and what may lie ahead by opening a dialogue on advancement opportunities for Black Americans.

