MarketScreener.com, an international stock market and financial news website, republished an article on February 14, 2022 written by Michael R. O'Donnell, Michael Crowley, Desiree McDonald and Kevin Hakansson. The article, "New Jersey Appellate Court Holds Bank's Actual Knowledge of Unrecorded Interest in Property Insufficient to Void Sheriff's Sale," provided a review of a decision by the New Jersey Appellate Division regarding the dismissal of a potential purchaser's claim for a constructive trust as to foreclosed land, holding that the potential purchaser's claim to an interest on foreclosed property cannot be sustained because a foreclosure and sheriff's sale extinguishes any interest in or unrecorded right to purchase the property. Read the complete article here.

