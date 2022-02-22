Comments on an SEC proposal to amend Form PF are due by March 21, 2022. The Form is used for reporting by certain SEC-registered investment advisers to private funds. The SEC proposal was published in the Federal Register.

As previously covered, the SEC is proposing these amendments to enhance the ability of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (or "FSOC") to assess systemic risk in light of the growing private fund industry.

Commentary

Form PF provides little, if any, useful information. Rather than expand it, the SEC should explain what it believes it has learned from Form PF filings.

Primary Sources

