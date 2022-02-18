United States:
New Investigation Strategies Could Indicate A Bolder Biden CFPB
18 February 2022
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
Despite a perceived lull in enforcement actions, recent Biden
administration Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
investigations have utilized some "'novel and
aggressive' legal theories," partner Allen
Denson tells Law360.
Allen also reveals the agency's requests for executive
officer compensation figures and other financial data are arriving
earlier in the investigation process, potentially indicating an
"emboldened" CFPB.
"What that's designed to do is send a message that they
are looking to find the deep pockets and hold individuals
accountable," Allen says. "Starting off an investigation
with that kind of a request is a very different procedure than
asking at the end when you're trying to negotiate a
settlement."
Originally published by Law360
