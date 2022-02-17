United States:
FINRA Amends Rule Protecting Seniors From Financial Exploitation
17 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FINRA adopted amendments to Rule 2165 ("Financial Exploitation of
Specified Adults"). As previously covered, the amendments will allow
member firms to (1) place a hold on securities transactions where
there is a reasonable belief of financial exploitation and (2)
extend a temporary hold on a disbursement or transaction for an
additional 30 business days beyond the 25-business-day period if a
member firm has reported the matter to a state regulator or agency,
or a court of competent jurisdiction.
FINRA stated that the amendments will allow member firms to
place a hold on transactions, rather than just on disbursements,
and will provide state authorities with enough time to conduct
thorough investigations of potential fraud.
The amendments will become effective on March 17, 2022.
Commentary
Does a broker-dealer have liability to its customer if the firm
delays or prevents a transaction that turns out to be
profitable?
Primary Sources
- FINRA Regulatory Notice 22-05: FINRA Adopts
Amendments to FINRA Rule 2165
