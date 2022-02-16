United States:
Jeff Johnston And Mike Mascia Webinar In Connection With Pink Book Release
16 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jeff Johnston and Mike Mascia sat down with James Strode of
Global Legal Group for a webinar this week discussing the state of
the Fund Finance market, the upcoming FFA Conference in Miami and
the release of the Pink Book. To watch the video, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Crypto Regulation By Any Other Name
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
2022 was billed as the year regulation will descend on the cryptocurrency ("crypto") and decentralized finance ("DeFi") spaces.
Proposed Regs Affect PFIC Elections
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
On January 25, 2022, the IRS and Treasury proposed regulations that would treat U.S. partners, instead of their partnerships, as PFIC shareholders for making qualified electing fund...
FDIC Acting Chair Gruenberg Highlights Priorities For 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Newly named Acting Chair of the FDIC Martin J. Gruenberg highlighted the agency's priorities for 2022. Mr. Gruenberg previously served as Chair of the FDIC (2012 to 2017) and as Acting Chair from July 2011 to November 2012 and again from November 2005 to June 2006.