United States:
President Biden Places Hold On Afghanistan Central Bank Property
16 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
President Joseph Biden issued an Executive Order ("EO") to
preserve property of Afghanistan's central bank, Da Afghanistan
Bank ("DAB"). The Order addresses the humanitarian crisis
and possible "deepening economic collapse" in
Afghanistan, which the Order states "constitutes a threat to
U.S. national security and foreign policy."
The EO requires that U.S. financial institutions, including the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("New York Fed"), hold
all of DAB's property and interests in property. Such property
is blocked and may not be transferred, paid, withdrawn, or exported
at this time, except into a consolidated account held at the New
York Fed. The EO addresses various parties that "have asserted
legal claims against certain property of DAB" or indicated
"an intent to make such claims."
