The State AG Report - 2.3.2022

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

In Memoriam: North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

New Candidates Join Massachusetts, Colorado Attorneys General Races

Precious Metals Dealer Sued over Allegations of Fraud and Excessive Fees

CFPB Take Aim at Exploitative and Opaque Fees in the Financial Industry

California's Net Neutrality Law Remains in Effect During Ongoing Challenge

Apple's Alleged Monopoly in iOS Apps Targeted by Bipartisan Group of Attorneys General

