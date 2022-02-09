The State AG Report - 2.3.2022
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- In Memoriam: North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
- New Candidates Join Massachusetts, Colorado Attorneys General Races
- Precious Metals Dealer Sued over Allegations of Fraud and Excessive Fees
- CFPB Take Aim at Exploitative and Opaque Fees in the Financial Industry
- California's Net Neutrality Law Remains in Effect During Ongoing Challenge
- Apple's Alleged Monopoly in iOS Apps Targeted by Bipartisan Group of Attorneys General
