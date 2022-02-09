The State AG Report - 2.3.2022

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • In Memoriam: North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
  • New Candidates Join Massachusetts, Colorado Attorneys General Races
  • Precious Metals Dealer Sued over Allegations of Fraud and Excessive Fees
  • CFPB Take Aim at Exploitative and Opaque Fees in the Financial Industry
  • California's Net Neutrality Law Remains in Effect During Ongoing Challenge
  • Apple's Alleged Monopoly in iOS Apps Targeted by Bipartisan Group of Attorneys General

