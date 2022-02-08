ARTICLE

Eric Starr rejoined Cadwalader's Fund Finance team as a Special Counsel this week. Eric is based in our Charlotte office and represents lenders on subscription facilities, capital call lines of credit, GP financings and NAV loans.

