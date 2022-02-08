The February 2022 edition of Private Equity International contained a 15-page special report on Fund Finance. Report topics include the leap to fund finance 2.0, transparency and ESG-linked loans, preferred equity's rise during COVID, fund financing versus portfolio company financing, and interviews with multiple players in the fund finance field. To access the February 2022 issue, click here.

