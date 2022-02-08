FINRA proposed removing the $0.50 fee applicable to transaction queries performed by non-retail participants that use the FINRA/Nasdaq Trade Reporting Facility Carteret and the FINRA/Nasdaq Trade Reporting Facility Chicago.

The proposal would amend FINRA Rule 7620A ("FINRA/Nasdaq Trade Reporting Facility Reporting Fees") to remove the fee applicable to (FINRA/Nasdaq TRF transaction queries performed through WebLink, Workstation and WorkX.

FINRA filed the proposed rule change for immediate effectiveness and established an operative date of February 1, 2022.

Primary Sources

SR-FINRA-2022-002: Proposed Rule Change to Amend FINRA Rule 7620A ("FINRA/NasdaqTrade Reporting Facility Reporting Fees")

