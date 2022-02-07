The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of comment deadlines, effective dates and expiration dates. Click on the links below to view deadlines from February 1, 2022, to February 15, 2022.
Comment Deadlines
- February 3: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change To Amend Section 4 of Schedule A to the FINRA By-Laws Relating to the Continuing Education Fees
- February 7: Patent and Trademark Office - Date of Receipt of Electronic Submissions of Patent Correspondence
- February 7: FinCEN - Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Real Estate Transactions
- February 7: FinCEN - Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Requirements
- February 7: FTC - Standards for Safeguarding Customer Information
- February 14: FinCEN - Review of Bank Secrecy Act Regulations and Guidance
- February 14: FINRA - Proposed Amendments to FINRA Rule 3240 and Retrospective Rule Review Report
- February 14: Patent and Trademark Office - Electronic Patent Issuance
Effective Dates
- February 4: Treasury - Certain Investments in the United States by Foreign Persons and Certain Transactions by Foreign Persons Involving Real Estate in the United States
- February 6: FINRA - Order Approving a Proposed Rule Change, as Modified by Amendment No. 1, Relating to Security-Based Swaps
- February 7: Small Business Administration - National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, Definition of Surviving Spouse for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses and Change to 8(a) Business Development Contracting Thresholds
- February 14: Fed. Res. Board / Banks - Federal Reserve Bank Capital Stock
Expiration Dates
- February 6: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change to Extend the Expiration Date of FINRA Rule 0180 (Application of Rules to Security-Based Swaps)
