The FDIC and FinCEN opened the registration period for interested individuals to participate in the "Tech Sprint Program" to help measure the effectiveness of digital identity proofing.

As previously covered, the Tech Sprint is intended to address the challenges associated with compromised personally identifiable information, false identities and multiple methods of digitally authenticating identity.

Interested individuals may submit applications online requesting participation by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 15, 2022.

