FDIC And FinCEN Open Registration For "Tech Sprint" On Digital Identity
04 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The FDIC and FinCEN opened the registration period for interested
individuals to participate in the "Tech Sprint Program" to help
measure the effectiveness of digital identity proofing.
As previously covered, the Tech Sprint is
intended to address the challenges associated with compromised
personally identifiable information, false identities and multiple
methods of digitally authenticating identity.
Interested individuals may submit applications online requesting participation by 5:00 p.m.,
Eastern Time, on February 15, 2022.
