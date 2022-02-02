FinCEN's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to establish a limited-duration pilot program that would allow U.S. financial institutions to share suspicious activity reports with non-U.S. branches, subsidiaries and affiliates was published in the Federal Register. (See previous coverage.) The comment deadline for the proposal is March 28, 2022.
Primary Sources
- Federal Register: 31 C.F.R. Part 1010 - Pilot Program on Sharing of Suspicious Activity Reports and Related Information with Foreign Branches, Subsidiaries, and Affiliates
