FinCEN's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to establish a limited-duration pilot program that would allow U.S. financial institutions to share suspicious activity reports with non-U.S. branches, subsidiaries and affiliates was published in the Federal Register. (See previous coverage.) The comment deadline for the proposal is March 28, 2022.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.