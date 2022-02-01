United States:
The SEC Revisits Private Fund Disclosure
01 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Earlier this week, the SEC proposed revisions to Form PF, a
confidential reporting tool used by certain SEC-registered
investment advisers to private funds. The revisions are open to
public comment and, in the main, propose expanding Form PF to
require current reporting of key stress events and to bring more
advisers into the reporting requirement by lowering the reporting
AUM threshold. The proposed rule can be found here and Cadwalader partner Steven
Lofchie's to-the-point summary here.
