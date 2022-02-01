Earlier this week, the SEC proposed revisions to Form PF, a confidential reporting tool used by certain SEC-registered investment advisers to private funds. The revisions are open to public comment and, in the main, propose expanding Form PF to require current reporting of key stress events and to bring more advisers into the reporting requirement by lowering the reporting AUM threshold. The proposed rule can be found here and Cadwalader partner Steven Lofchie's to-the-point summary here.

