The 2022 "Pink Book" – Fund Finance's leading legal treatise – was published this week. Mike Mascia, the Contributing Editor, opened this year's edition with a Fund Finance Market Update article in which he provides a high-level overview of key industry themes in 2021 within the context of the broader capital markets and economic environment, and shares his thoughts on potential developments for 2022. It can be read here. All of the book's chapters are available here at no charge, and hard copies will be available at the FFA conference in Miami.

